Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

CZR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,586. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

