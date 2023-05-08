Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. 101,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

