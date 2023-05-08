Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.77 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.26 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

CMBM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.21. 74,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

CMBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.