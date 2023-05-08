Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$55.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 3.2 %

Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 414,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,242. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.61. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 18.13.

Insider Activity

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.618277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total value of C$534,221.25. Also, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total value of C$653,749.56. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

