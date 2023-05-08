Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SHYD stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,871 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.