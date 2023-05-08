Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 18,286 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.15. 86,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,719. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.51.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

