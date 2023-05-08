Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 705,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 93,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $48.61. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,767. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

