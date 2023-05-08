Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,530. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.