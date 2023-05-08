Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.16. 253,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,828. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

