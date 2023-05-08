Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,704. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

