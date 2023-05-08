Capital Analysts LLC Sells 366 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

MSI stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.87. The stock had a trading volume of 150,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,827. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $295.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

