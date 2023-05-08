Capital Analysts LLC Sells 475 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 214,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.33. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $228.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

