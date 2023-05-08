Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.63

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 24805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 951,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,404,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 665,826 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after buying an additional 365,333 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

