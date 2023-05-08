Capreit (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
