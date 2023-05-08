Capreit (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

