Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $844 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
