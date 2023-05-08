Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 1,289 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 7,951,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,792,588. The company has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

