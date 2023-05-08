Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE WY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

