Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE X traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,169. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

