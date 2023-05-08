Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $515,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. 1,339,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,552. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

