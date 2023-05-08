Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,792 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,546. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

