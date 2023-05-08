Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,792 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,546. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $36.10.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Articles
