Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.53.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

