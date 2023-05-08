CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

