CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07067248 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,415,535.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

