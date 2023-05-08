Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $661.17 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $661.17 million and approximately $4,889.62 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

