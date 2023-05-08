Chanson International Holding’s (NASDAQ:CHSN) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Chanson International’s (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 9th. Chanson International had issued 3,390,000 shares in its IPO on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $13,560,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Chanson International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ CHSN opened at $1.81 on Monday. Chanson International has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding is a provider of bakery, seasonal and beverage products through its chain stores principally in China and the United States. Chanson International Holding is headquartered in Urumqi, Chin.

