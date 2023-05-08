Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.71. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

