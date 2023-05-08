Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Maintains Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CQP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 73,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.