Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 75,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,095. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

