China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 8.2 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

