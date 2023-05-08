Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.20

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

