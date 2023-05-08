Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 26,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 88,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $611.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

