Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,641,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,803 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.45% of Citigroup worth $390,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,355. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

