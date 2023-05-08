City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,166. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -216.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

