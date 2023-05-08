CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNHI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

