Cobak Token (CBK) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002233 BTC on exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $46.67 million and $893,694.49 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,011,105 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

