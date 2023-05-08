Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.