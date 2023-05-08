Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.