Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

