Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $281.45 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $281.45 million and $11.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $37.76 or 0.00133747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038092 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000140 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,117 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,070.11340879 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.13155987 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,662,355.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.