Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 809,450 shares of company stock worth $20,663,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

