Coombe Bender & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,102,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Finally, Actiam N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 1,269,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,633,000 after buying an additional 382,687 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

