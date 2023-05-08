Coombe Bender & Co LLC Buys Shares of 3,134 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after purchasing an additional 967,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after acquiring an additional 482,506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 266,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

