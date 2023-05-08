Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 600 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 639,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

