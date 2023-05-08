Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 706 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. 127,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,383. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

