Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 8.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.58. 513,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,853. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.10 and a 200-day moving average of $492.43. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.