Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 8.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
