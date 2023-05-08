Critical Survey: NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) vs. Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

NFI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Mitsubishi Motors pays an annual dividend of $17.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 460.7%. NFI Group pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mitsubishi Motors pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Motors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NFI Group and Mitsubishi Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NFI Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mitsubishi Motors 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

NFI Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Given NFI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NFI Group is more favorable than Mitsubishi Motors.

This table compares NFI Group and Mitsubishi Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NFI Group N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of NFI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Mitsubishi Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NFI Group and Mitsubishi Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NFI Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 14.25 Mitsubishi Motors N/A N/A N/A $139.74 0.03

Mitsubishi Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NFI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi Motors beats NFI Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket segment sells aftermarket parts for transit buses and motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses. The company was founded by John Coval in 1930 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market. The Financial Services segment includes automobile leasing and sales finance business. The company was founded on April 22, 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

