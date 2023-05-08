Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.37

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.37 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 580046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

