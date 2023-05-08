CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 177,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,487,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 692,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in CSX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,928,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

