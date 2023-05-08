Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Culp (CULP)
