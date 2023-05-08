Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

