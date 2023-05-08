Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $153.14 Million

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $153.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,880,867,399 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

