David B. Roberts Sells 34,989 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.61. 89,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,243,000 after buying an additional 87,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

